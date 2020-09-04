1/1
Elizabeth Dubinsky
1923 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" Dubinsky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. She was 97.

Born in Plains, Pa., daughter of Anna (Chorey) and Jan Nazarey, she has been a Levittown resident since 1953.

Beloved wife of 49 years of the late George, Betty is the loving mother of Lisa Archer Decker (Michael), George Dubinsky (Cookie), and Paula Decker (Frank): and grandmother of Scott (Sandy,) George (Caitlin) and Geoffrey (Anna).

Betty also leaves behind her nurse and devoted caregiver Maun Flanagan.

Betty retired in 1983 from Fidelity Bank where she was a Personal Banker. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization.

As a first generation American, Betty kept many traditions of her Eastern European heritage alive, including preparing time-honored Slovak meals for her family, especially at holidays.

She was a founding member and devoted communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church in Levittown, and also member of

the Sodality, and former President of the Ladies Guild at the Church.

She volunteered at the former Delaware Valley Hospital and was Chaplain and Secretary of the Levittown Senior Citizens chapter.

Betty was a charitable benefactor of numerous organizations, including the Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery in Langhorne, which she avidly supported for decades. She also took joy at collecting and sending books and clothing to Native American Indian organizations in South Dakota, New Mexico and Arizona.

Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Anna, Helen, Margaret, Veronica, John "Jerry", Mary, George "Chuck", and Andrew.

Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1773 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown.

Dougherty Funeral Home

Levittown, Pa.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
SEP
5
Committal
Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
2200 Trenton Rd
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
September 3, 2020
What an amazing lady you have been.
Charitable and true Christian faith.
This faith and charity lives on in your daughter Lisa.
God bless you and keep you in his infinite care.
RIP.

Francis and Lynda Moore
England UK


moore family moore
September 3, 2020
wonderful friend and co worker for many years
jo clay
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Our thoughts remain with you and your family at this time. We are honored by the trust and confidence you have placed in us during this difficult time.
- The Staff of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home
