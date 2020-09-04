Elizabeth "Betty" Dubinsky passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at her home. She was 97.Born in Plains, Pa., daughter of Anna (Chorey) and Jan Nazarey, she has been a Levittown resident since 1953.Beloved wife of 49 years of the late George, Betty is the loving mother of Lisa Archer Decker (Michael), George Dubinsky (Cookie), and Paula Decker (Frank): and grandmother of Scott (Sandy,) George (Caitlin) and Geoffrey (Anna).Betty also leaves behind her nurse and devoted caregiver Maun Flanagan.Betty retired in 1983 from Fidelity Bank where she was a Personal Banker. She was a member of the Business and Professional Women's Organization.As a first generation American, Betty kept many traditions of her Eastern European heritage alive, including preparing time-honored Slovak meals for her family, especially at holidays.She was a founding member and devoted communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Byzantine Catholic Church in Levittown, and also member ofthe Sodality, and former President of the Ladies Guild at the Church.She volunteered at the former Delaware Valley Hospital and was Chaplain and Secretary of the Levittown Senior Citizens chapter.Betty was a charitable benefactor of numerous organizations, including the Poor Clares of the Franciscan Monastery in Langhorne, which she avidly supported for decades. She also took joy at collecting and sending books and clothing to Native American Indian organizations in South Dakota, New Mexico and Arizona.Betty was predeceased by her siblings, Anna, Helen, Margaret, Veronica, John "Jerry", Mary, George "Chuck", and Andrew.Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, from 10 until 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1773 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown.Dougherty Funeral HomeLevittown, Pa.