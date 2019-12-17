|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Pihonsky) Ferderbar of Brethren Village, Lititz, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Leetsdale, Pa. on Jan. 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth Krivak Pihonsky. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and its Grief Support Ministry, St. Anne-Neumann Seniors, and also volunteered with a number of other non-profit organizations. Before she retired, she worked for 11 years in the Quaker Valley Schools Superintendent's Office.
Betty was preceded in death in 1988 by her husband of 30 years, Joseph E. Ferderbar; her sister, Anna Dzubak; brothers, John and Mike Pihonsky; and an infant sister.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Betsy; son, Ed and his wife, Tracy; her grandchildren, Joseph, Kate Lynn, Sarah, Brooke, Jedd and Grace; a great granddaughter, Della; a sister, Marie Sudik of Youngsville, N.C. (formerly of Ambridge, Pa.); plus many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, Pa. with Father Dan Powell as celebrant. There will be no public viewing. The family will greet guests at the church on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Final Commendation and Farewell will begin at 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, Dec. 23, at the Good Samaritan Cemetery in Fair Oaks, Pa. with the Father Geoff Mackey officiating. Graveside cantors will be Michael Sudik, nephew and godson of Betty, and David Klacik, Betty's cousin.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Neshaminy High School, Attn. Business Office: Dr. Joseph E. Ferderbar Scholarship Fund, 2001 Lincoln Hwy., Langhorne, PA 19047.
To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit the funeral home's web site below.
William P. Spence Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.,
Manheim, Pa.
www.spencefuneralservices.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 17, 2019