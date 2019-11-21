|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Gallagher of Souderton, formerly of Trevose, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. She was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Betty was the beloved wife for 58 years to the late Edward R. "Ed" Gallagher, who died in 2016, and the daughter of the late Elmer and Elizabeth Burkhardt Schorle.
In her leisure, Betty enjoyed golf, crafts and her grandchildren. Above all, she loved the holiday of Christmas. Betty will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Edward Gallagher and Kathie of Humble, Texas, Diane Crawford and Glenn of Warminster, Pa., Daniel Gallagher and Sarah of North Potomac, Md., and Lynne Sweet and Daniel of Hammond, N.Y. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Sam, Carissa, Amanda, Jamie, Duncan, A. Mattson, Stephanie, and Austin, and is also survived by her brother, Edwin Schorle and his wife, Doris.
Betty's family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, and American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 21, 2019