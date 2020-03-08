|
|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Carter Hager of Newtown, Pa., succumbed to kidney failure from the damaging effects of diabetes on March 4, 2020. She was 83.
She passed at Pennswood Village, where she had been a resident since 2009.
Betsy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on October 26, 1937.
She was the daughter of the late Herbert Frick and Mary (Rich) Frick. She is also preceded in death by her stepfather Willis and brother George.
Betsy was known and loved by many. To some, she was a scholar. Betsy graduated as valedictorian from Hackettstown High School (N.J.) in 1955.
She went on to major in Biology at Montclair State College. She graduated in 1959 and began her career as a science teacher at the new Bridgewater-Raritan High School near Somerville, N.J.
She later became associate professor of life sciences at Trenton State College. A capstone in her career was her opportunity to serve as visiting professor of senior health science in Frankfurt, Germany.
To some, she was an adventurer. Betsy traveled via educational fellowships in Seattle and Minneapolis. Her love of travel continued to blossom as she traveled to Austria, Switzerland and China with several dear friends.
To some, she was a mentor. Betsy's life was profoundly shaped by her experiences at Camp Manitou, a Girls Vacation Fund Camp in Harriman State Park, N.Y.
Throughout her twenties she spent her summers, first as the nature counselor, then gaining responsibility as Camp Director and as a Counselor-trainer. It was at camp that she first encountered women from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she converted to Mormonism in 1961. Throughout her journey of life Betsy was involved in multiple callings within the LDS Church.
To all, Betsy was an inspiration. She lived life with a smile and kind word to everyone she met. She had a ready laugh that warmed and encouraged others. She had an awe and curiosity of nature and a great love of the outdoors. She had a beloved cat, Mims.
Betsy leaves behind her brother Joe (Faye) of Lebanon, Ohio; nephew Aric, nieces Kirsten (Andrew) and Anneke (Brian), grandnephews; Thomas, Cody and Cruz, and grandniece Clara.
Betsy will be honored in a private family memorial celebration in the fall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to your local humane society.
