Elizabeth (Todd) Harbison of Yardley, Pa. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her devoted family on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was 69.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret Todd, her brother, Edward M. Todd Jr., and her son, Thomas Harbison Jr.
Liz is survived by her high school sweetheart and husband of 50 years, Thomas Harbison Sr., by her devoted and loving daughter, Elizabeth Murria (Jorge), her son, Tod Harbison (Sarah), and her sisters, Peggy Christian (David) and Debbie Bejzak. Liz continued raising her two grandchildren, Andrew Harbison and Thomas Harbison III, after the early deaths of their parents in 2005 and 2009. In addition, she had 15 more grandchildren and five great granchildren, all of which are her greatest legacy.
All who knew Liz knew of her generosity to anyone who needed a helping hand, and her final act of selflessness was to gift her body to science, which will help humanity for years to come by research and development to advance medicine for all.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, May 22, at The Irish Rover Station House on Bellevue Ave., Langhorne. Guests will be received beginning at 12 p.m. with a service to start at 1 p.m.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019