Elizabeth J. Morris, known as "Lisa", passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Attleboro Nursing & Rehab Center. She was 70.She was born in Vienna, Austria to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Slezak.Lisa was a graduate of Lincoln High School in Philadelphia. She married John in September 1972, in Philadelphia.Lisa worked as an administrative assistant for a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and an environmental firm.She was an avid reader, lover of politics and music. Lisa loved playing the organ and singing in her church's choir. She truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, cooking and playing board games with her children. Lisa had an uncanny ability to reach people through their stomachs by cooking delicious meals on holidays.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John, her sons, Ryan and Kyle, and her daughter, Shana.A special thanks to the nursing staff at Attleboro Nursing & Rehab Center for taking such good care of Lisa.Services and interment will be held privately.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lisa's name may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018.Reed and Steinbach Funeral Home,Doylestown