Elizabeth J. Peller

Elizabeth J. Peller of Warminster died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Langhorne Gardens. She was 95.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Peller Sr. with whom she had shared 62 years of marriage.

Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna Mae Getz Roats.

Raised in Philadelphia, Betty met her beloved husband, Joseph, before he entered the armed forces and the two would maintain their relationship and marry shortly after he was discharged honorably from the Army. She took on the role of wife and mother and was devoted to looking after her family as they continued to grow, always remaining involved in whatever activities her children participated in. Betty also was an avid reader, liked to sew hand crafts, and enjoyed the challenge of a good jig-saw puzzle. Above all else, she will be remembered for her love and devotion to her family regardless of whatever challenges she faced. She will be dearly missed.

Betty is survived by her loving children, Joseph J. Peller Jr. of Langhorne, and Cynthia E. Peller (Jeffrey Strumpfer) of Warminster. She also is survived by her two dear grandchildren, Jacquelyn Peller and Joseph R. Peller; step-grandson, Anthony Yepello; and her siblings, Harry Roats and Gertrude Milligan.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family Thursday, Oct. 10, from 11 a.m. until her Funeral service at noon at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Road (at Holland Road), Richboro, PA 18954. Her interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a special .

www.fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019
