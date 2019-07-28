|
|
Elizabeth L. "Beth" Compton of Levittown passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was 33.
She was the loving daughter of Paul R. and Bonnie A. (Haeberle) Compton; the dear sister of Bret (Kimberli), Ryan (Laine), and Daniel (Robin); beloved fiancé of Jerald S. "Jerry" Freddo; aunt of Hailey, Nicholas, and Riley. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins
Beth enjoyed more than anything, fantasizing about the walk-in-closet she would have in the house she and Jerry were building. She loved too, spending her time with Jerry, her family, and laughing with her nieces and nephew. She loved her close relationship with her mother, and making wishes on a wishbone together. She was skilled at pushing her dad's buttons, napping at any time of day, and expertly applying brightly colored lipstick. Beth had a beautiful singing voice and knew exactly how to get a song stuck in your head. She had a nail polish color for each outfit, knew every in-and-out of 'The Sims' computer game, and was the only person who enjoyed soggy french fries.
Relatives and friends are invited to Beth's Life Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Road, where her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth's name may be made to www.breastcancer.org.
Beck Givnish Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 28, 2019