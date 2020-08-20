Elizabeth LeCompte

Elizabeth "Betty" (Sauder) LeCompte passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late George; Loving mother of Karl (Judi) and David (Christina): Dear brother of Richard Sauder, Joseph Sauder and the late Robert Sauder. Grandmother of Nicole, Jennifer, Jenna, Tracy, Jason, and Josh. G reat Grandmother of Gianna, Isabella, Mackenzie, Brianna, and Arianna.
Services and Internment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa.
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's
Raphael-Sackswww.goldsteinsfuneral.com