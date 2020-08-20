1/
Elizabeth LeCompte
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" (Sauder) LeCompte passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late George; Loving mother of Karl (Judi) and David (Christina): Dear brother of Richard Sauder, Joseph Sauder and the late Robert Sauder. Grandmother of Nicole, Jennifer, Jenna, Tracy, Jason, and Josh. G reat Grandmother of Gianna, Isabella, Mackenzie, Brianna, and Arianna.

Services and Internment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa.

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's

Raphael-Sacks

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved