Elizabeth LeCompte

Elizabeth "Betty" (Sauder) LeCompte passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2020.Beloved wife of the late George; Loving mother of Karl (Judi) and David (Christina): Dear brother of Richard Sauder, Joseph Sauder and the late Robert Sauder. Grandmother of Nicole, Jennifer, Jenna, Tracy, Jason, and Josh. G reat Grandmother of Gianna, Isabella, Mackenzie, Brianna, and Arianna.Services and Internment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Chandler Hall Hospice in Newtown, Pa.Goldsteins' Rosenberg'sRaphael-Sacks