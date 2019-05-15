|
|
Our beloved mother, Elizabeth M. "Lovey" (Weak) Berk passed away peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Northwest Hospital in Seattle, Wash. She was 101 years young.
Born March 5, 1918 in Philadelphia, Pa., she resided in Meadowbrook, Pa. with her parents, Charles H. and Marie (Patterson) Weak. She married M. Stanford "Stan" Berk on Valentine's Day 1948. Lovey and Stan resided in Langhorne for many years. She was employed at the Langhorne Middletown Library until 1987.
Lovey moved to Southern Shores on the Outer Banks in North Carolina, where she spent the happiest years of her life. She worked at Corner Stitch and Frame, a knitting and cross stitch shop in Kitty Hawk. She was a wonderful knitter, cross-stitcher and an avid reader.
In 2009, Lovey suffered a stroke. In 2013 she had to leave her beloved Outer Banks for a rehab facility in Seattle. Though her heart was always in Langhorne, she remained in the Northwest until her death.
Lovey was preceded in death by her husband, Stan Berk in 1977.
She leaves behind her three children, Morton S. Berk (Rose Marie Ellis) of Newtown, Nancy Berk-Axelson (Kris Axelson) of Seattle, and Charles E. Berk of Langhorne, her dear friend, Kathy Morrison of New Bern, N.C., and many friends and relatives who loved her greatly. She was the cool mom!
Family and friends are invited to Elizabeth's Life Celebration from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne, 378 South Bellevue Ave., followed by her funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lovey's name may be made to Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, P.O. Box 203, Langhorne, PA 19047, or to the Langhorne-Bucks County Free Library, 301 S. Pine St., Langhorne, PA 19047.
To share your fondest memories of Lovey, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dunn-Givnish of Langhorne
www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2019