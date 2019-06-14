|
|
Elizabeth M. (Francis) Habermehl died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol at the age of 96.
Born in New York City, N.Y., Mrs. Habermehl was raised in Port Washington, N.Y. She was an original homeowner in Levittown since 1953 and a founding member of Queen of the Universe Parish.
Until her retirement, Mrs. Habermehl was employed with T.J. Maxx as a sales representative for 16 years.
The beloved wife of the late William, she was the loving mother of Carol Simpson, Christopher Habermehl, Jeannie Gallagher, William Habermehl Jr. and Lizabeth Freeburger, the devoted grandmother of 11 and proud great grandmother of three.
Family and friends are invited to call frm 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will begin at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 14, 2019