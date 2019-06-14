Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Habermehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Habermehl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. Habermehl Obituary
Elizabeth M. (Francis) Habermehl died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol at the age of 96.

Born in New York City, N.Y., Mrs. Habermehl was raised in Port Washington, N.Y. She was an original homeowner in Levittown since 1953 and a founding member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

Until her retirement, Mrs. Habermehl was employed with T.J. Maxx as a sales representative for 16 years.

The beloved wife of the late William, she was the loving mother of Carol Simpson, Christopher Habermehl, Jeannie Gallagher, William Habermehl Jr. and Lizabeth Freeburger, the devoted grandmother of 11 and proud great grandmother of three.

Family and friends are invited to call frm 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will begin at 2 p.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now