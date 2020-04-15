|
Elizabeth M. Kiley passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in St. Mary's Medical Center.
She was the loving wife of Charles L. Kiley for 69 years. "Betty" graduated from Little Flower High School.
She enjoyed her waitress jobs at O' Boyle's, Bristol Motor Inn and hospital dietary work at Lower Bucks Hospital. She and "Charlie" have lived at their Levittown home since 1956 and was a lifelong member of the Junewood Women's Club. She enjoyed attending the Levittown Seniors And her VFW Senior Group. She loved cooking for her family and dancing with "Charlie."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth Fortino Mignone and Charles Fortino and her brother, Anthony Fortino.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Lorraine Moore, her children, Diane Miller ( Michael),Charles F. Kiley (Joann), Pat Curran (Joseph), and Michael Kiley (Deborah.) She has 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Interment will be private , due to current public health concerns, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Betty's name to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, Levittown Parkway, Levittown, Pa. or a .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 15, 2020