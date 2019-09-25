|
|
Elizabeth M. Luff Castro, a lifelong Richboro resident, died peacefully at Chandler Hall on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. She was 88.
Born in Abington and raised in Richboro, Elizabeth was the beloved wife for 70 wonderful years to Walter Castro. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elizabeth Fridel Luff and was preceded in death by her siblings, Helen, Stephen, Joseph, Morris, William, and Shirlee.
Betty was a very special lady. She was kind and always had a smile for everyone. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, playing cards, and socializing with her contemporaries, but above all, she cherished every moment she spent with her beloved family. Betty will be greatly missed, but eternally remembered and loved as a caring and devoted wife, mother, Nanny, Gigi, and friend.
In addition to her beloved husband, Walter, Elizabeth is survived by her loving daughters: Beverly Stratton and her husband, Bruce, of Canterbury, N.H., and Patricia Shotts and her husband, Philip, of Newtown, Pa. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Kevin (Winnie), Kelly (Jeff), Lauren (Neil), Brian, and Abby, and her five great grandchildren: Brendan, Stephanie, Derek, Ailee, and Elliott.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 until her funeral service at 11 a.m., Addisville Reformed Church, 945 2nd Street Pike Richboro, PA 18954. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Richboro.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Addisville Reformed Church at the aforementioned address.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 25, 2019