Elizabeth M. Springer of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday July 14 2020. She was 88.Wife of the late, Richard B. Springer, Elizabeth is survived by her beloved daughters, Kathleen J. Springer of Langhorne, Pa. and Elizabeth A. Strizak of Gilbertsville, Pa. Elizabeth was also the loving grandmother of Carolyn and her husband Jonathan Anderson, Joanna Strizak and great grandmother of Benjamin and Samantha Anderson.Elizabeth was a member of St. Andrew's church. She was a former owner of a knitting store, Knit-A-Bit, in Penndel, Pa. Elizabeth spent many hours knitting items for charity and she was an avid reader.Funeral services will be held privately.Memorial contributions made in Elizabeth's name to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 would be greatly appreciated. Donations can also be made online.To share your fondest memories of Elizabeth please visit the website below.Swartz Givnish Funeral Home