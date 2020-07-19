1/1
Elizabeth M. Springer
Elizabeth M. Springer of Langhorne, Pa. passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday July 14 2020. She was 88.

Wife of the late, Richard B. Springer, Elizabeth is survived by her beloved daughters, Kathleen J. Springer of Langhorne, Pa. and Elizabeth A. Strizak of Gilbertsville, Pa. Elizabeth was also the loving grandmother of Carolyn and her husband Jonathan Anderson, Joanna Strizak and great grandmother of Benjamin and Samantha Anderson.

Elizabeth was a member of St. Andrew's church. She was a former owner of a knitting store, Knit-A-Bit, in Penndel, Pa. Elizabeth spent many hours knitting items for charity and she was an avid reader.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Memorial contributions made in Elizabeth's name to Chandler Hall Hospice, 99 Barclay Street, Newtown, PA 18940 would be greatly appreciated. Donations can also be made online.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
