Elizabeth Mae "Betty" Fox
Elizabeth Mae "Betty" Fox of Doylestown entered Heaven peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was 76.

Born in Ridley Park, and raised in Brookhaven, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Nelvin F. Coupe and Dora Viola (Hesling) Coupe.

Betty was the devoted and loving wife of George E. Fox Jr., whom she met on a blind date. They fell in love and were married 57 years ago. She also is survived by her son, Paul Fox (Michelle) of Jamison, Pa., her daughter, Laurie Puccio (Leonardo) of Trevose, Pa.; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her brother, Thomas Coupe (Rosemarie) of Egg Harbor Twp., N.J.

Betty went to work for Kiddie City, working her way up to the Director of Loss Prevention, later working for Eddie Bauer, than ending her career with William Sonoma.

Betty's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she wasn't traveling, she served others as a Stephen Minister; she also loved cooking, gardening, and had a passion for history, becoming a lifetime member of the 91st Bomb group.

A private family memorial is planned.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CurePSP.org or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Doylestown, PA.

Lamb Funeral Home,

Huntingdon Valley

www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
