Elizabeth Morin

Elizabeth "Betty" Polanowicz Morin of Fairless Hills died peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was 90.



Born March 29, 1930 in Utica, N.Y., she was a proud Polish decendent of her father, Ignacy Polanowicz, and mother, Magdelena Gacek. A longtime area resident for 65 years, she along with ex-husband, Bob Morin, raised their five children.



With GED in hand she accomplished a great undertaking of earning her LPN license from Bucks County Technical High School. A change in careers brought her to Amtrak as a reservations clerk, from which she retired.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Gail, brother, John Polanowicz, and sisters, Harriet Krupski and Sophia "Sue" Bator.



She is survived by her brother, Daniel Polanowicz and his wife, Patty, of Liverpool, N.Y., her children, Denise Hacker (William), Robert Morin Jr. (Kathleen), David Morin, Gary Morin (Christine) and Mary Gallo (Paul), her grandchildren, Bill Hacker Jr. and Gail Hoffmaster of Fairless Hills, Sarah Gale of Yardley, Paul Gallo Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Jenny Elizabeth of Levittown, Robert Morin III and Michael Morin of Bristol, her great grandchildren, Rebekah Hacker, Joseph Hacker, Tylere Hoffmaster, Colin Hoffmaster, Zackary Gale and Olivia Gale, and many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Mass at a future date will be conducted at St. Frances Cabrini Church in Fairless Hills.



