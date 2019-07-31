|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Morris completed her life journey peacefully at Buckingham Valley Rehabilitation & Nursing Center on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She was 92.
Born in Philadelphia, Elizabeth was a longtime resident of the Mayfair section of the city. She also resided in Bucks County for 15 years.
She first met her husband in 1953 while they were both employed at Schoenhut Piano in Philadelphia. They were happily married 29 years.
She was a member of St. Timothy parish where she was active in the senior citizens group.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas R. Morris; her mother, Anna Irvine Rispo; her sister, Margaret Paolini; and brother, Michael Rispo.
She is survived by her two children, June Bailey (Robert) of Langhorne, Pa. and Thomas Morris (Margaret) of Prospect Park, Pa.; five grandchildren, Jon Bailey (Dana) of Redwood City, Calif., Robert Bailey (Christina) of Monroe Township, N.J., Thomas D. Morris, Katherine Morris, and Megan Morris; five great grandchildren, Tristan, Breaker, Robert, Maverick, and Quinn; her sister, Ann DiPrimio of Philadelphia; her husband's brother, Daniel Morris of Philadelphia; her husband's sister, Rose Foster of West Berlin N.J.; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951.
Dunn/Givnish Funeral Home
Langhorne
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 31, 2019