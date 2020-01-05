|
|
Elizabeth R. "Betty" DeMarco of New Hope died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Abington Jefferson Health Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was 77.
Betty was the beloved wife for 54 years to Michael J. DeMarco.
Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Remo and Helen DeLuca DiSabatino.
Betty was a former resident of Ivyland before moving to New Hope in 2002. In her early years, she was a Project Manager for various firms which included Keystone Computer Associates and ARCCA, Inc.
She was a communicant of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Doylestown. In her leisure time, she enjoyed reading and cooking for her family and friends. Betty's absolute joy in her life were the quality moments she shared with her family, especially her children and her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who came to know and love her.
In addition, to her beloved husband, Michael, Betty is survived by her children, Michael J. DeMarco and his wife, Kris, of Doylestown, Helen B. Batchelor and her husband, Stephen, of Newtown and Gina M. Rosenwald and her husband, Arthur, of Feasterville. She is also survived by her brother, Ronald DiSabatino and his wife, Joanne, of Malvern, and seven cherished grandchildren, Michael, Sam, Elizabeth, Angela, Katie, Julia, and Liza.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Rd., Doylestown, PA 18902. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Newtown.
If so desired, please consider a contribution in Betty's name to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 5, 2020