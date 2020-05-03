|
Elizabeth Rose (Arnold) Bakeoven, "Betty," formerly of Bensalem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Masonic Village at Warminster. She was 90.
Betty was a member of the Neshamony United Methodist Church in Hulmeville and the Eastern Star, and she enjoyed going to the Bensalem Senior Citizens Center. She loved to sew, but, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Ellwood O. Bakeoven, her sister, Ethel Weiss, and son-in- law, James Mininger.
She will be deeply and truly missed by her children, Kathleen E. Mininger of Langhorne, Debra Ann Hughes (Wayne) of Elkton, Md., Eileen M. Krause (Fred) of Bristol, and Ellwood D. (Chryl) of Bensalem. She is also survived by her nine beloved grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her sister, Dorothy Buck.
Due to recent circumstances, services for Betty will be private. A celebration of life for Betty will be planned for a later date at the convenience of the family.
The family wishes that memorial contributions be sent to Masonic Village at Warminster, who took such wonderful care of Betty, 850 Norristown Rd., Warminster, PA 18794.
