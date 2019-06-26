|
|
Elizabeth Taylor (Leslie) Shapcott, best known as "Betty," passed away peacefully with both of her children by her side on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital. She was 89.
She was born at Lankenau Hospital on Jan. 28, 1930 to Donald Rorey Leslie and Margaret Whyte Leslie. She grew up on Bensalem Blvd. in Bensalem, Pa. At age 12 she was a member of the Civil Air Patrol during World War II, and later became a graduate of Bensalem High School, Class of 1948.
She was the beloved wife and best friend of the late Mark Shapcott Jr., with whom she shared 53 wonderful years.
She was a devoted and proud member of Neshaminy Methodist Church located in Hulmeville, the town in which she resided for the last 60+ years. Betty was both a charter and founding member of the Hulmeville Historical Society, with which she held the title of President of the society for many years.
She worked not only for Kaiser Metal Company, but devoted 29 years as an employee of the Internal Revenue Service. After retirement from the IRS, she spent time volunteering for a local school library (not sure of school name). She was a constant raconteur about her Scottish heritage as the Leslie clan dates back to the 10th century, and proudly passed on these stories to all who listened.
She enjoyed spending time with friends, her community, church members, and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by, and has eternally joined both of her parents, Donald and Margaret Leslie; her brother, Donald Allister "Dougal" Leslie; her husband, Mark Shapcott Jr.; and her angel babies, Kathleen and James.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Margaret Wheatley, and her son Mark Shapcott III (Diane). She was the beloved Grammy to Michael (Pamela), Lisa (Robert), Cristina (John), David Jr., Dominique, Jocelyn, Mark, Jarrett, and Gavin, the beloved Great-Grandmother to Bobby Lynn, Michael, Mason, David III, and Lillyana, and Great Great-Grandmother to Remington.
Betty Shapcott will truly be missed by all.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Neshaminy Methodist Church, 325 Main St., Hulmeville, PA 19047, where her funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Beechwood Cemetery, 2026 Bensalem Blvd., Bensalem, PA 19020.
Contributions in Betty's name may be made to: Weekend Warriors, Neshaminy Methodist Church, Hulmeville Historical Society or to Wm. Penn Fire Co.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 26, 2019