|
|
Elizabeth Levan of Bensalem passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, as a result of a battle with COVID-19. She was 45.
She was born to Edward and Dorothy Zeidler of Bensalem, Pa. on March 24, 1975.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving husband, Ryan Levan, and two children, Annabelle and Josh Levan. She is also survived by six brothers and sisters: Edward and Marilyn Zeidler of Holland, Dana and Joe Fischer of Chester Springs, Dorothy and Terence Dignan of Cherry Hill, N.J., Daniel and Rita Zeidler of Bensalem, Donna and Lawrence Bush of Mechanicsville, Md., Melissa and Daniel Boyer of Skippack. She is also survived by her many nieces and nephews, as well as all of those she loved and touched deeply with her compassion and good humor.
Elizabeth attended Bensalem High School and graduated from Alvernia College in 1996, where she received her Bachelor's degree in Psychology.
For many years she worked at various retirement communities across Bucks County, Pa. It suited her servant heart and she greatly enjoyed working with the elderly. She took great pride in caring for others and worked tirelessly to make sure that others were comfortable while under her care. Elizabeth was always quick to offer her bright smile and infectious laugh when she sensed that others needed it. Kindhearted and patient, Elizabeth truly felt rewarded by her ongoing work in retirement communities.
The most important role in Elizabeth's life, however, was being a dedicated mother and wife. She treasured her husband and children and embraced every moment with them. The family enjoyed visiting Brigantine Beach every year, where Elizabeth had frequently visited as a child.
Elizabeth will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
The family is planning a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bucks County SPCA.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020