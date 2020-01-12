|
Ellen (Mulvey) Daugherty of East Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, while in the loving care of the Vitas Hospice at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia. She was 77.
Born Jan. 17, 1942 at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Joseph H. and Alice (Holden) Mulvey III.
Ellen lived in Bucks County for many years before moving to the Poconos eight years ago. She worked for the Neshaminy School District for many years in the cafeteria, mainly at Maple Point High School from when it opened until it closed. She was known as the "lunch lady."
Ellen enjoyed taking trips and dining out with friends. You could find Ellen playing bingo or spending quality time with her family.
She was a member of the Signet Chapter 129 OES and a past Matron of that Chapter. She was known to have been the most kind, considerate and caring person and she will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dwight A. Daugherty (Kim).
Those left to cherish her memory include: her daughter, Leigh Ann Baptist (John) of East Stroudsburg; her sons, William J. Daugherty of Bristol and Stephen E. Daugherty (Sherri) of Fairless Hills; sisters, Dale M. Jennings of South Hadley, Mass. and Sandra J. Tamburello (Peter) of Penndel; and brother, Joseph H. Mulvey IV of Hamilton, N.J. Additionally, she leaves behind her grandchildren, Christopher M. McClary Jr. (Maureen) and their son, Mason McClary, Jesse P. McClary (Devon and Isabella), and Brenna Daugherty, in addition to many nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored.
Many memories have been made, shared and will be cherished.
A Prayer Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Grace Episcopal Church, 313 Main St., Hulmeville, PA 19047. A second memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Pocono Heights Clubhouse, 3393 Pocono Dr., East Stroudsburg, PA 18302.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in Philadelphia, 3351 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19410.
