Ellen G. Wambold
1949 - 2020
Ellen G. (Morris) Wambold passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas L. Morris and Anna (O'Brien), the loving wife of 54 years of Howard C., the devoted mother of Melissa Hensor, Tucker (Kristen), Kristin Parell, and David (Valerie), the loving grandmom of Brittany, Paige, Chad, Shauna, Kassidy, Frankie, Taylor, Drew, Alyssa, Carly, Lucas and the late Alexxa, and great-grandmom to Jace and Kinsley. She is also survived by her sisters, Maryann Luczkowski (Thomas), Susie Mason (Derek), Kate Atkinson (Al), her brother, Billy Morris (Miz) and the late Tommy Morris III, and Maureen Morris, and by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Ellen enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations in North Wildwood and visiting her extended family in Australia. She enjoyed being surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren during Sunday dinners and holidays. Ellen was always smiling and met new friends wherever she went. She will be missed by so many who knew her.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing at Burns Funeral Home 1514 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown PA 19057 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, followed by her Funeral Mass at 1 p.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007. Interment will be private. Masks required if attending viewing and Mass due to Covid-19.

Donations in her name made to The Breathing Room Foundation, P.O. Box 287, Jenkintown, PA 19046.

Burns Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Viewing
09:00 - 12:30 PM
St. Marks Catholic Church
AUG
15
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. Marks Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
LEVITTOWN - Levittown
1514 Woodbourne Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 547-3040
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
Sending you my sincerest condolences, may the thoughts and prayers of your friends and family embrace you in this time of sorrow.

Your family is in my prayers.
Dawn Morris
Dawn Morris
Family
August 13, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Angela Kowalczuk
August 13, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
August 13, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.
I enjoyed talking to Ellen on fb.
I also loved seeing and catching up with her in the summer at the Bazaar!
She was a wonderful woman!

The Dyke Family.
Michelle Dyke-Hughes
Friend
August 12, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Sending our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. The Stewart Family
Cindy McMahon
Friend
August 11, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
August 10, 2020
I'm still in shock. So very sad. RIP Norma
NORMA HASTIE
Classmate
August 9, 2020
I am so sad yet so grateful that I got to see Ellen at our Mastbaum 50th reunion. She was a beautiful person inside and out. My prayers and thoughts are with you Howard, as well as, your children and grandchildren. I am deeply saddened for all who love her.
Audrey Bownes
August 9, 2020
sorry for you lose new ellen from a kid in venango
HARRY WARNER
Friend
August 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, Ellen was my classmate at Mastbaum I will miss chatting on Facebook
Sharon Schmehl
August 8, 2020
I am so shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Ellen. I attended Mastbaum with her. I was so glad that I got to see her at our high school reunion last year. My thoughts and prayers are with Howard and all of the family. Ellen will be missed....we talked regularly on Facebook.
Cynthia (Allmond) Dunne
Friend
August 7, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Frye
August 7, 2020
Sending prayers to you and your family
Bernice Wirgau
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dear sister-in-law. In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love Rita
Rita Wambold-Modzelewski
Family
August 6, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss
Jim Darby
Friend
August 6, 2020
I will never forget the sister I grew up with. Please know you will be missed by many! We will all be together again some day. Please Rest In Peace! Love you!
Maryann
