Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-3891
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
323 East Washington Avenue
Newtown, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
Newtown Cemetery
16 N. Chancellor St.
Newtown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellsworth Parmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellsworth A. Parmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellsworth A. Parmer Obituary
Ellsworth A. Parmer, "Art," of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.

Art was a 1964 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Bucks County Technical School. He was a certified welder for Warner Company (Waste Management) for 44 years. Art also was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #542 for 56 years.

He was a man of many talents. He was a gifted welder, an exceptional artist and had an amazing sense of humor. Art was a handy man around the house who especially loved highlighting his collection of nautical pieces, such as his lighthouses and boats. Many of these nautical pieces were hand made by Art.

He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and had a love for classic cars, especially his Corvette. He also enjoyed traveling and loved to go on cruises. Most importantly, Art was an all-around wonderful man. He was a kind soul who loved his family more than anything.

Son of the late Ellsworth Parmer and Hilda (Hartman) Parmer, Art was preceded in death by his sisters, Loraine Parmer and Mary Bicking.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 50 years this coming May, Kathleen (Blair) Parmer, and his loving children, Lori Coffman (John), Megan Parmer (Paul Ritz) and Courtney Suppin (Jason). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Parmer, Kaitlyn Range, Amber Range, Logan Range, Riley Suppin, Kayleigh Suppin, Christopher Coffman and Aubree Ritz; great granddaughter, Savannah Lizotte; his sister, Miriam Pinto; and nephews, John and Timothy Weiss.

Family and friends are invited to Art's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.

Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,

Newtown

www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellsworth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swartz-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -