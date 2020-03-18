|
|
Ellsworth A. Parmer, "Art," of Morrisville, Pa. passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was 74.
Art was a 1964 graduate of Pennsbury High School and Bucks County Technical School. He was a certified welder for Warner Company (Waste Management) for 44 years. Art also was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #542 for 56 years.
He was a man of many talents. He was a gifted welder, an exceptional artist and had an amazing sense of humor. Art was a handy man around the house who especially loved highlighting his collection of nautical pieces, such as his lighthouses and boats. Many of these nautical pieces were hand made by Art.
He enjoyed watching NASCAR races and had a love for classic cars, especially his Corvette. He also enjoyed traveling and loved to go on cruises. Most importantly, Art was an all-around wonderful man. He was a kind soul who loved his family more than anything.
Son of the late Ellsworth Parmer and Hilda (Hartman) Parmer, Art was preceded in death by his sisters, Loraine Parmer and Mary Bicking.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 50 years this coming May, Kathleen (Blair) Parmer, and his loving children, Lori Coffman (John), Megan Parmer (Paul Ritz) and Courtney Suppin (Jason). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Parmer, Kaitlyn Range, Amber Range, Logan Range, Riley Suppin, Kayleigh Suppin, Christopher Coffman and Aubree Ritz; great granddaughter, Savannah Lizotte; his sister, Miriam Pinto; and nephews, John and Timothy Weiss.
Family and friends are invited to Art's Life Celebration from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 19, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 E. Washington Ave., Newtown, Pa., followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home,
Newtown
www.swartzgivnish.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 18, 2020