Ellwood N. Merk Jr. of Fallsington died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at his long-time family home. He was 86.
Born in Trenton, Mr. Merk has been a life-long resident of Lower Bucks County. He was a proud Navy veteran of the Korean War.
Mr. Merk worked as a welder for Marshall Maintenance in Trenton, N.J. for many years before starting his his own business, E. Merk Industrial Maintenance, also located in Trenton.
Father of the late Kevin Merk, Mr. Merk is survived by his children, Patricia Merk, Christopher Merk and Barbara Merk-Schmidt (Joseph) as well as four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 1, 2019