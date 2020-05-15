|
|
Elmer George Albright passed away at his home on Tuesday May 12, 2020. He was 92.
Elmer was a life-long resident of Trevose. He is survived by his wife Ethel of 68 years, along with his six children, Jean (Ray) Mager, Susan (Jerry) Bizon, Ken (Theresa) Albright, Karen (Bill) McKenzie, Beth (John) Daemer, and Keith (Jessica) Albright.
He had 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Elmer worked for many years at Philco / Philco Ford Corporation. He retired from Hill Refrigeration. He served in the US Navy and was a proud WW II Veteran.
He enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger years, he obtained his private pilots license and took all of his children for a flight, he enjoyed watching stock car races, woodworking with his own workshop in his back yard, and Words with Friends with his grandchildren.
Elmer was a 58-year member of Newtown Lodge #427, having served as Worshipful Master in 1968. He recently received a plaque of honor for his many years of dedication and service to his lodge. He was also a member of various other Masonic organizations including Crescent Shrine, Crescent Motorcycle Patrol, the Lehigh Valley Consistory, and he was a Past Commander of the Kensington Kadosh.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elmer may be sent to Newtown Lodge #427, PO Box 632, Newtown, PA. 18940-0632.
Kirk & Nice Suburban Chapel
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2020