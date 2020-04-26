|
Elsie Carastro passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, in Carmel, Ind. She was 90.
She was born Nov. 14, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pa., the daughter of Harry and Mabel Heebner.
Elsie married Carlo Carastro in 1955. They moved to Levittown, Pa. in 1956, where they raised their two children.
Elsie was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, two grandchildren, Ryan Mowatt and Julie Carastro, and three brothers; Harry, Edward and Lewis Heebner.
She is survived by her children, Larry Carastro of Bensalem and Joyce Mowatt (Joel) of Carmel; three granddaughters, Heather Jacobson (Chris), Kelly Durr (Austin), and Stacey Mels (Rick); two great grandsons, Weston and Hayden Jacobson; her sister, Alberta Ciao; sister-in-law, Marge Heebner, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date in Philadelphia.
Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care,
Zionsville, Ind.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020