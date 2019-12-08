|
Elva M. Smith, a resident of Lawrence Township for many years, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Artis Senior Living in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was 95.
Born Elva May Oates in Camden, N.J., in 1924, to James Oates Jr. and Florence M. Oates, Elva grew up in Philadelphia, where she graduated from Crossan Elementary School and Olney High School.
She was married for 55 years to William A. Smith, teacher and assistant headmaster at Newtown Friends School, and music director and organist at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Trenton.
Upon her marriage in 1954, she lived in Trenton, and from 1957 to 2016 in Lawrence Township. From 1969 until her retirement in 1990 she worked as assistant to the business manager of The Lawrenceville School.
For many years, Elva and her family were parishioners of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Trenton, where she was active as a member of the Altar Guild, and later at St. Luke's in Newtown.
Her husband died in 2009. Elva is survived by her sons, William A. Smith Jr. (Susan) of Pittsford, N.Y., David J. Smith (Janet) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Richard J. Smith (Sylvia) of Colville, Wash., and Stephen O. Smith (Mollie) of New York City. She also is survived by her grandchildren, Alexander W. Smith of Cambridge, Mass., and Sarah Elizabeth Smith of Longmont, Colo.
Elva's funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 100 East Washington Ave., Newtown. Burial will follow in Lawrenceville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Church in Elva's name.
