Elva S. Carberry passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Hamilton Township, N.J., at the age of 77.
Born in Lewistown, Pa., Mrs. Carberry was formerly of Fairless Hills and Levittown and had resided in Stockton, N.J. for the past 15 years. She had attended Pennsbury High School.
Mrs. Carberry was a Payroll Accountant in the insurance industry for many years.
She was an avid supporter of her late husband's and kids' racing teams and careers.
The beloved wife of the late Thomas C. and loving mother of the late Chuckie A., Mrs. Carberry is survived by her devoted children, Thomas L. (Michele) of Hopewell, N.J., Kenny S. (Barbara) of Bensalem, Wayne P. (Kim Eller) of Bensalem, Eileen Inglin (late Joe) of Stockton, N.J., and Linda Ehling (James) of Jim Thorpe, Pa. She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren, Kasey, Heather, Corrin, Tommy, CJ, Keith, Jesse, Kyle, Josh, Adam, Kevin, Kristin, Kingsley and their spouses and families; two great grandsons; and her sister, Anna Craven (Frank) of Fairless Hills.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 18, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Carberry's name may be made to the , Inc. - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2019