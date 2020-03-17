|
Elva Santiago of Bristol Boro passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.
Born and raised in Utuado, Puerto Rico, she has been a resident of Bristol Boro for over 50 years.
Elva was known for her cooking and her generosity to others, but most of all she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Federico Santiago of 35 years, her parents Telesforo and Clotilde Molina and several of her sisters.
Elva will be greatly missed by her loving children Lou Velez and his wife Connie, Raymond Velez (Evelyn), Elba "Lily" Torres (Mike) and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will also be greatly missed by her sister Nelly Gonzalez (Jose) and her brothers Jorge Molina (Anna) and Sergio Molina.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 430 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007.
Funeral mass will be 10 a.m. on Friday at St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007, there are no visiting hours Friday morning, please arrive at the church by 9:45 am.
Interment will follow at St. Mark Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Blvd. Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Galzerano Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 17, 2020