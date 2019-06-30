|
|
Emanuel "Manny" Grilli of Levittown passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was 65.
Manny was born in Trenton, N.J. He married his high school sweetheart, Julia, and spent his life working in the auto body industry. His personality was larger than life and he loved to laugh. He loved his family, going down the shore, riding his motorcycle, and taking the longest way possible to get to places. He was a long-time little league coach and an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Eagles. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Bucks Lodge 1169. He was happiest up in the Poconos, sitting around the fire with family and friends. He was a loving dad who supported his kids in every sport or activity they did, and never missed an opportunity to cheer them on or tell them he was proud of them. Most of all, he loved being the best Pop Pop to his grandsons, and would do anything to make them happy. He will be missed by the many family members and friends who loved him.
Manny is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Julia; his children, Danielle Marcus (Michael) and Nickolas Grilli (Heather); his grandchildren, Will Marcus and Nickolas Grilli Jr.; his mother, Susan Jakober; his sister, Lori Grilli; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends.
Manny was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Lee Grilli; father, Emanuel Grilli; and grandparents, Quirino and Columba Grilli, and Steven and Susan Struck.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 30, 2019