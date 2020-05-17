|
Emily "Lee" Nash Hollenbach passed away on April 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of Howard B. Nash and Hannah E. Williams Nash.
Born August 12, 1928, in Nanticoke Pa., she lived a full and happy life. Lee was very proud of her Welsh heritage and loved life wherever she was.
Lee was a resident of Feasterville for more than 40 years and more recently resided in Bensalem, Pa. She was a long time member of Feasterville Community Reformed Church and more recently Bensalem Presbyterian Church.
She graduated as a Jefferson Nurse in 1950, writing the class song, and started work at Kids House / CHOP. She worked in nursing until the turn of the century and was the nurse of Center Road, caring for neighborhood children's bumps and bruises. Lee was married to the love of her life, Gerald Hollenbach for more than 55 years and has joined him.
With a song in her heart, a twinkle in her eye, and a good ready laugh, she was a force of nature. She often said a stranger is just a friend I have not met yet. Music and song was always a part of Lee's life. She produced neighborhood carnivals to entertain children in the summer, and she was known for writing and producing plays into her eighties.
Lee was an avid gardener and took great joy in tending plants and flowers. She had gardens wherever she lived - Feasterville, the mountain house in Susquehanna County, and Bensalem. She was an active person walking daily, volunteering to greet new residents, visiting shut-ins and others less fortunate. She was proud of graduating from clown school as "Happy" in Spiffy's gang.
She spoke often about the fun, friendships, and caring community of Eagle Camp located in South Hero VT, but truly a nationwide family. She delighted in the camaraderie, games, talent show and song - Wa Widi.
She is survived by her three sons, John (Doreen), Houston TX, Daniel (Susan), Bensalem Pa., Frank (Ann), Quakertown Pa.; six grandchildren Daniel, Steven, Katherine, James, Rebecca (Daniel Sanders), and Andrew; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family.
A celebration of life will be conducted when National and State conditions allow later in the year. Memorial donations may be sent to Bensalem Presbyterian Church, 2826 Bristol Rd, Bensalem, PA 19020, or the Jefferson Diploma Nurses' Alumni Association, 1020 Locust Street, Suite 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 17, 2020