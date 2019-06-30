|
Emma Wilson Anderson of Yardley, Pa. died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Normandy Farms Estates in Blue Bell Pa. She was 89.
Born in Trenton, N.J., she was the daughter of Grace H. Morris and Charles R. Wilson. She had been a lifelong Trenton-Yardley resident.
Emma graduated from Trenton High School in 1947. She was a homemaker. She was a longtime member of Morrisville Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Yardley Country Club.
Her husband, C. Richard Anderson, preceded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by her son, Carl Anderson and Swee F. Wong of Holmdel, N.J.; two daughters, Jan A. and Thomas P. Craig of Blue Bell, Pa. and Lee A. and Thomas E. Boetefuer of Richboro, Pa.; and three grandchildren, Brendan Craig, Erica Boetefuer and Laura Boetefuer.
There will be a private service attended by family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aid For Friends, 12271 Townsend Rd., Philadelphia, PA 19154-1288.
