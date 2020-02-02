Bucks County Courier Times Obituaries
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Newtown-Richboro Road
Richboro, PA 18954
215-968-8585
Emma L. Jacoby Obituary
Emma L. Jacoby died peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in her home at Ann's Choice Retirement Community in Warminster.

Born in Philadelphia, Emma was the beloved wife for 62 years to Robert D. Jacoby, and the daughter of the late Frederick and Dorothy Fuhrman Liener.

Emma was a resident of Churchville for many years before moving to Warminster. She received her B.S. in Biology from Dickinson College in 1956, and taught Biology for five years at William Tennent High School. After staying home to raise their children, Emma worked as a Seed Analyst for the W. Attlee Burpee Company.

Over the years Emma was an active volunteer (and often a leader) in many community organizations. She looked forward to traveling, family camping trips, working in her gardens, playing games with family and friends and attending her children's and grandchildren's events and activities. Family was most important to Emma. She will be remembered for her warm and loving ways.

Emma was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Southampton.

In addition to her husband, Bob, she is survived by her children and their spouses, Dorothy Hess and her husband, Philip, Robert Jr. and his wife, Carla, and David W. Jacoby, and her brother, Frederick W. Liener Jr. and his wife, Bonnie. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren, Tyler Hess (Ellyn), Sarah Hess, and Emily Lemons (Alex), a great grandson, Chase, two step grandchildren, Melody and Douglas Bishop, and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 6, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown- Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, and from 10:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, in the Chapel of Ann's Choice, 30000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to Ann's Choice Benevolent Care Fund c/o Philanthropy, 20000 Ann's Choice Way, Warminster, PA 18974.

www.fluehr.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020
