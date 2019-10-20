|
|
Eric Michael King of Feasterville/Trevose passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 4:54 p.m. in Penn Presbyterian Hospital, Phila., Pa., after suffering a sudden aortic aneurysm on Wednesday. He died from complications resulting from his injury.
Born in Abington, Pa. on April 19, 1973, he spent most of his life in the Levittown area with a short period of time in Potter County, Pa.
A graduate of Coudersport High School, Coudersport, Pa., he fondly recalled those days to everyone. He loved to hunt, fish, and ride ATV's.
He worked most of his life as a mechanic, autos mainly, but he could fix pretty much anything. His outward appearance lent people to either fearing or disliking him, but to those who knew him, he will always be the guy with the big heart and the helping hand, hence his final gift of organ donation through Gift of Life Donor Program.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ronald King Sr. and Patricia King (7/13/19), he is survived by his brother, Ronald King Jr. and his niece, Raechel King of Langhorne.
Service and interment will be private.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
Penndel, Pa.
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 20, 2019