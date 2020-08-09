Selfless Love for All.Erik Pedersen Sr. passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, with his loving family by his side.Born in Bristol, son of the late Norman and Florence Pedersen, he was raised in the Junewood section of Levittown, and was a resident of Levittown and Edgely for all of his 55 beautiful years with us. Erik was the most selfless man and ensured that anyone he knew had a friend in him. He was a beloved husband, a proud father, an endearing friend, and a positivity source for all.Erik graduated from Bishop Egan High School, Class of 1983. He was employed as an Operations Manager at Bristol Environmental, Inc. for more than 20 years. The people there weren't just associates, but lifelong friends who he considered family. He genuinely loved going to work.He is survived by his loving wife, Kimberly (Pietropoli) Pedersen, whom he shared and enjoyed the simplest things in life - love, laughter, Surfside Beach, S.C., and getting lost in the backyard in a project. Erik also is survived by his best friends, his sons, Erik Jr. and his fiancée, Brittany, and Anthony and his wife, Christine. He was dedicated in every sense of the word, incredibly proud, and couldn't wait for the next sporting event, project, or family vacation. He will always be remembered for his love of Philly Sports, especially the Flyers. As a grandfather, affectionately known as "Pop-pop," he absolutely adored his five grandchildren, who idolized him and always eagerly anticipated the next time they'd see him, Rossi, Charlotte, Kayleigh, David, and AJ. Erik also is survived by one brother, Norman, four sisters, Beverly, Christine, Jackie, and Lorraine; his in-laws, Richard and Doreen Pietropoli; and several nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. There will be no calling hours before Mass.According to guidance from the CDC and the State of Pennsylvania, we ask family and friends to be mindful of the COVID-19 capacity restrictions, wear a mask, and practice social distancing.Wade Funeral Home,Bristol Borough