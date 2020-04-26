Home

Ernest D. "Ernie" Sundling of Levittown, Pa., born June 4, 1958, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home.

Ernie was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Robert Waldorf Sundling and Mary Lillian Bryant Sundling.

Ernie was preceded in death by his twin brother, Francis C. Sundling (1977), his brother, Phillip Andrew Sundling (1982), his father, Robert Waldorf Sunding (1972), and his mother, Mary Lillian Bryant (2019). He was a graduate of Delhaas High School in Bristol, Pa. (1976) followed by a brief stint in the United States Marine Corps (1979).

He is survived by his daughters, Kathleen Marie Strimel and Stephanie Patricia Beard (Edward), as well as six grandchildren, whom he adored: Keith Stackhouse (Maureen), Dustin Stackhouse (Courtney), Charles Ryan Strimel (Morgan), and Keiara, Kaiden and Kyleigh Beard. Ernie also has his first great- granddaughter on the way.

In addition, he is survived by his siblings, Robert (Margaret), Kenneth (Robyn), Tedd, Axel (Katherine DOD 8/27/19), and Marian Bryant-Meyers (Greg), and many nieces and nephews.

Ernie spent the bulk of his working life with Lucisano Brothers, Tullytown, Pa., as a truck driver and mechanic - his work ethic was beyond reproach. His daughters and grandchildren all loved to see him pull up in his work truck, and allow them to climb inside. Ernie also enjoyed working on cars with his grandchildren - those memories will be cherished.

He loved fishing and hunting with his brothers and cousin, Ernie Swenson, and continued that tradition with his daughters and grandchildren. He was especially happy to take both of his daughters deep sea fishing. Being raised by their father, Kathy and Stephanie learned all the handyman tasks around the home. Ernie took great pride in teaching his daughters to take care of themselves. Ernie had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

"People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." ~Maya Angelou.



Ernie never liked to be the center of attention and per his wishes, there will be no service.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020
