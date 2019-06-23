|
|
Ernest E. "Ernie" Latzko passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 88.
Born in Philadelphia, he was a lifelong resident.
Ernie was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he received numerous medals for his service in Korea. He retired after 30 years of service at Rohm & Haas and after retirement enjoyed his time at Merion Golf Club as a caddy master and starter. Ernie was an avid golfer and affectionately known as St. Francis because of his love of animals.
He is survived by his loving children, Edward Latzko (Eileen), Kenneth Latzko (Louise), Andrea Latzko and Diana Latzko. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Nicholas Latzko (Joana) and Regina Latzko and his honorary granddaughter, Courtney Shirar. He is also survived by one brother, Rudolph Latzko, along with Catherine Latzko and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Latzko; his brother, Joseph Latzko; and sisters, Mitzie Gillespie and Emily Werner.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019