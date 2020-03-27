|
|
Ernest Thomas Pellegrino, of Yardley, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 following a brief illness. He was 87.
He was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County and had been the proprietor of Ernie's Barber Shop on State Street in Newtown, Pa. for over 40 years. He was a founding member of several community organizations including the Sons and Daughters of Italy Piazza Nuova Lodge, the Bucktail Hunting Club and 55 Bradford Land Conservation, Inc. He was an active member of the Fairless Hills Elks Lodge, The Newtown Reliance Club, and the Yardleyville Protective Company for the Pursuit and Detection of Horse Thieves and Other Villians. He was previously active in the Lower Makefield Seniors bowling and bocce clubs and the Holy Name Society at St. Ignatius Church.
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rose Pellegrino, and his loving wife of 57 years, Edith, as well as his siblings Dominic, Mary, Anthony, Adeline, Joseph and Rosemarie. Ernie is survived by his four sons; Mark (Lisa), Bruce (Gloria), Michael (Jane) and Ernest II known as Chip and ten grandchildren. Ernie is also survived by one brother, Edward, five in-laws, and over 50 nieces and nephews.
The family is observing the governor's Stay at Home order, so there will be no public visitation or funeral.
It is requested that the Holy Rosary be said in your homes at 10 a.m. EDT on Saturday, March 28, 2020 for the repose of Ernie's soul. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to 55 Bradford Land Conservation Inc, 424 West Lincoln Hwy, Suite #205, Penndel, PA 19047, a 501(c)(3) PA Public Charity.
Swartz Givnish Funeral Home
Newtown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 27, 2020