Erwin G. Brodbeck passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Juniper Village in Bensalem, surrounded by his loving family. He was 89.
Erwin was born in Boeblingen, Germany and came to the United States in 1953. He was soon drafted and served in the U.S. Army for two years in anti-aircraft artillery.
After the Army, he worked as a baker in Philadelphia where he married Isabelle [Swan] Brodbeck in 1958 and moved to Penndel. He later resided in Langhorne Manor.
Erwin and Isabelle were proprietors of Brodbeck Bakery in Penndel from 1958 through 1986. Erwin later worked as a real estate agent.
Erwin graduated from Temple University High School. In addition, he held journeyman papers in both baking and confectionary from his time in Germany.
Erwin was an active member of several choirs, most notably Franklinville Quartet Club. He was a member of Cannstatter Volksfest Verein and Vereinigung Erzgebirge clubs. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and a Mason, a member of Hermann-Humboldt Lodge No. 125 F&AM.
In addition, Erwin was an avid traveler both in the United States and abroad with his wife and family. He loved swimming and other activities as well as spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Erwin was preceded in death by his beloved wife Isabelle.
He is survived by his children John Brodbeck (Cheryl) and Ronald Brodbeck (Shannon), both of Langhorne.
He is also survived by five grandchildren Richard, Christian, Isabelle, Alexander, and Selene Presley.
He has surviving siblings in Germany, Irmgard Arnold, Carl Brodbeck, and Gertrud Barth.
Due to the current restrictions, Erwin's Life Celebration will be held privately. The family will organize a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 14100 Worthington Road, Philadelphia PA 19116.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 22, 2020