Estella Tovar passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 68.Born in Alice, Texas, she has been a Levittown resident for the past 33 years. Mrs. Tovar began her career as a nurse at Gulf Coast Hospital in Baytown, Tx, then U.S. Steel, Fairless Hills followed by 10 years as an EKG Technician at St. Mary's Hospital. She then worked at BJ's Wholesale and finally at Statesman Nursing Home. Mrs. Tovar was very proud to have received the "Real Hero Award" in 2010 from the American Red Cross, Lower Bucks County Chapter for performing CPR and saving a man's life who went into cardiac arrest at BJ's Wholesale. She loved to travel with her husband but mostly enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of 43 years; Meno Tovar, her children; Lupe Luna and his wife; Kimm, Joseph Luna and Rene Luna and her grandchildren; Dakota and Morgan. She is also survived by 1 sister; Amelia Garza, 3 nieces; Lamar Quinones, Mandy Quinones, and Linda Trevino along with many other nieces and nephews.Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, social distancing and masks will be required at the funeral home and the church.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 6, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough. Interment, private. Friends may call 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough.Wade Funeral HomeBristol, Pa.