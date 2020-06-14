Estelle M. Flynn, passed away peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was 86.
She was the beloved wife of the late Francis J. Flynn. They were married nearly 60 years at the time of his passing in 2015.
Estelle was born in Scranton, Pa., the youngest of 13 children of the late William and Lauretta May Gerrity. She was preceded in death by her eight brothers, four sisters, and their spouses.
Estelle graduated from St. Ann's High School in Scranton, where she was a cheerleader and class treasurer. She met her husband when both worked at Bell Telephone. They were married at St. Ann's Cathedral in Scranton, and soon settled in Levittown's North Park section. Estelle and Fran were original parishioners of St. Joseph the Worker in Fallsington. Estelle was 60-year member of the Ladies' Sodality. Church was a central part of their lives, working on the Finance Committee, Social Committee, Scouts, Bingo, and any occasion that needed volunteers. They made life-long friends with many other St. Joe's families, often vacationing together. After their families were grown, the couples continued to get together for regular trips and cruises.
Estelle spent several years teaching remedial reading and math at St. Joe's grade school. She worked to come up with creative exercises for her students, and enjoyed seeing them succeed. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels, and served as Judge of Elections for a number of years in Falls Twp. She will be most fondly remembered as an organist and children's choir director. Over the years Estelle served at St. Joseph the Worker, Fallsington, Immaculate Conception, Levittown, and St. Ann, Bristol. She played hundreds of weddings, funerals, and special occasion masses, in addition to regular weekly church and school masses.
A gifted pianist, by age three, Estelle could replicate any music she heard. Although she was a pianist and church organist, she did not learn to read music until later in life. After attending several Liturgical Music conferences Estelle began to take formal music lessons. Learning to read music allowed her to expand her library of music, thereby enriching the Parish communities where she served. She further challenged herself by learning to play the harp in her 60's. She enjoyed playing in a local harp circle until she suffered her first stroke. She was still able to play the piano, but often needed help identifying the titles of songs she had played throughout her life. Unfortunately, after additional strokes and medical complications, she was unable to play the piano in her final years.
After her eldest son suffered a head injury in a motorcycle accident, Estelle dedicated herself to learning about head injuries. She started a support group which included families and medical professionals. As the group expanded, she helped set up new chapters and added additional experts in various fields to consult. These groups merged with similar groups and became the National Head Injury Foundation. Estelle was selected to testify in Harrisburg in a successful bid to pass Helmet Laws in Pennsylvania. She was disappointed when the Helmet Laws were amended years later.
Estelle is survived by her children Daniel, Erin-Marie, and Michael, all of Levittown, Pa., and James (Noreen), of Coopersburg, PA; and her grandchildren Laura Paglione, Andrew, Ryan, and Sean Flynn. Also surviving are her sister-in-law Rita Flynn Graziano, her brother-in-law Joseph Foglietta, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Observing social distancing guidelines, there will be a viewing at St. Frances Cabrini, Fairless Hills, at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Her funeral mass will follow at 9:30 a.m. The family will then proceed to Washington Crossing Veterans' Cemetery in Newtown, where Estelle will be buried with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite charity.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jun. 14, 2020.