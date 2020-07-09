Esther Cummings, born Esther Phillips in Kulpmont, Pa. on Nov. 4, 1924, was preceded in death by her mother, Esther Pandy, her father, Bertram Phillips, her brothers and sisters, Julia, Steve, Bert, Mary, John, Alex, Frank, Joe, and Betty, and her husband, William E. Cummings.She married William on Aug. 13, 1947 and created a beautiful family of 10 children - Barbara (Hank), Billy (Kathy), Denise, Marian (Mike), Barry, Wayde (Stacey), Dale (Connie), Wanda (Ted), Marsha (Jack) and Phil (Carmel); 17 grandkids - Sharon, Dawn (Mike), Woody, Renee, Jennifer, Joshua (Jessica), Barry Jr. (Emma), Billy, Brandon, Andrew, Dale Jr. (Karen), Matthew (Tara), Jonathan (Brittany), Branden (Brittany), Tyler (Samantha), Wesley and Clay; 20 great grandkids - Ryan (Ashley), Alyssa, CJ, Taylor Jayne (Doug), Tristan, Ashton, Patty, Little Woody, Ella, Hope, Jerry, Nicole (Tysean), Brittany, Jordyn, Dylan, Kayla, Mason, Reid, Kendra, Emma, Aiden; and eight great great grandkids - Madison, Anthony, Ryan Jr., Arianna, Winter, Aurora, Grayson, Elijah.Esther held her first job at 16 years old at a coat factory in Kulpmont. She then moved to Youngstown, Ohio and worked in a lawyer's home before heading to Lorain, Ohio, where she worked at the Skelp Mill unloading bars of steel during the war, which is where she met her husband. After Dad became ill, Mom went to work in the Noxeem Factory in New Jersey then to Nylomatic in Tullytown, from where she retired in 1989. Mom was a Union girl through and through!Mom so enjoyed spending time with her family and was a whiz at anything technology related. She spent many hours on her computer playing games and catching up on Facebook, reading on her iPad, texting her family and sending Marco Polo videos. She was a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and NASCAR racing and also loved to sew, crochet, play bingo, read, and listen to hymns specifically by Elvis Presley, the second man she loved!There was never a holiday that did not include over 40 people squished together with lots of laughter or a meal that she did not share with her dog Bella. She created an amazing legacy of family as well as her work ethic and she had the sharpest mind to the end. We will never forget the vacations at Seaside, the late nights playing Boggle, her chicken and dumplings, macaroni salad and her nutrolls.Family and friends are invited to call from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In honor of Esther's love for her lifelong team, the family has requested that everyone please wear your Phillies attire.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Delaware Valley Chapter, 2004 Sproul Rd., Suite 208, Broomall, PA 19008, to help keep her great granddaughter healthy!James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown