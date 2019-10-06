|
|
Esther Jane (Tomes) Hoover passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the age of 83. She was the daughter of the late George E. and Cora Tomes. She was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on October 23, 1935. Esther was the wife of the late Giles L. Hoover; they were married for almost 61 years when he passed away.
Esther was employed by Trease Catering in Morrisvile, PA for over 20 years. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; first a member of LeFair Chapter #535 of Fairless Hills, and then a member of Neshaminy Chapter #374Woodside. She was also a member of the Order of Amaranth, Amy F. Schmidt #104 of Bristol, PA and belonged to the Falls Township Senior Center and Bristol Township Senior Center.
Esther is preceded in death by two sisters, Ella Hall and Edna Gray, four brothers, Lester Tomes, George Tomes, Fred Tomes, and Richard Tomes, one great grandson, Jayden Commodore, one brother-in-law, Roy Hoover, and sisters-in-law, Becky Hoover and Marita Graham.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Kozloski, Betty (Tom) Obermeyer, and Barbara Keebler, her son, George Hoover, and two brothers, Jimmy (Nancy) Tomes and Albert Tomes. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law Midge Tomes, Janice Shelor, Arlene Garnand, and Linda Tomes, and brother-in-law, Darrell Hoover.
Family and friends are invited to Esther's Life Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then again on Wednesday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by her Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m., all at the Beck Givnish Life Celebration Home, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Diabetes Association at donations.diabetes.org or to the at donate3.cancer.org.
Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 6, 2019