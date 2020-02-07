|
|
Esther Rodgers Brunner, born Esther Annette Rodgers, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 85.
A longtime resident of Kissimmee, Fla., she was born in Philadelphia, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and returned to Philadelphia/Levittown to raise her family. She moved to Kissimmee in 1993 and worked for Disney, retiring after 15 years.
A member of the Red Hat Society for over 30 years, she will be dearly missed by her sisters in red.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Sidney Birdseye and Melvin Brunner, and her daughter, Theresa Birdseye.
She is survived by her children, Meghan Birdseye of Atlanta, Ga., Patrick Birdseye of Matawan, N.J., Steve Brunner of Morrisville, Pa., Barbara Freeman of West Creek, N.J., and Joseph Brunner of Levittown, Pa. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 7, 2020