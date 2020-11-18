1/1
Esther Ruth O'Malley
Esther Ruth O'Malley passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook at the age of 67 due to COVID.
Born in Bristol, daughter of the late Elvine (Rude) and Nikolajs Celins, Ruth has been a long time resident of Lower Bucks County.
For many years, Ruth was a Health and Physical Education teacher in the Bensalem School District, where she also served as a Class Advisor and coached field hockey.
Ruth was known to her family as the Princess of Latvia.
She enjoyed baking, cooking, cake decorating, Sunday visits with her big sister, and the annual Myrtle Beach vacation. After retirement she traveled the world with her beloved husband.
Ruth also enjoyed all types of photography. She will be remembered for her warm and open selflessness.
Beloved wife of 40 years to Anthony, Ruth is the loving mother of Keith Anthony O'Malley, Kyle Nikolajs O'Malley and the late Ian Francis O'Malley.
She is the dear sister of Vija Pendino (Michael), Gary Celins and the late Edwin "Ed" Celins and Juris "Bill" Celins (Cheryl).
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 5:00 until 8:00 pm at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel. There are no calling hours on Saturday morning. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 5, c/o Marie Keelan, 605 Parkway Dr., Fairless Hills, PA 19030.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
