Ethel Hays
Ethel Hays
Ethel (Geiger) Hays of Levittown passed away at Allegria at the Oaks Nursing Center on Friday, November 27, 2020 after a long battle with dementia, at the age of 87.
Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, to Reese and Nora Geiger, Ethel moved to Levittown in 1957 where she has resided ever since. Until her retirement, she worked as the office manager of the Middletown Township Police Department for 30 years.
Ethel enjoyed the beach, casinos, dancing and going out to dinner with family and friends.
Beloved mother of Diane Hays, Ron Hays (Diane), Connie Hays, Denise Hays and Michael Hays (Amy), she was the devoted grandmother of Jennifer Shearer (Mark), Kristi Goodman (Randy), Ryan Ogden (Evelynda), Dan Hays, Justin Neuber and Stephanie Neuber and proud great grandmother of Avary and Dylana Shearer and Aiden Goodman. She will also be missed by her niece, Linda Kibler (Brice); her best friend, Carol Theobald and her daughter and part time caregiver, Ruth Locklear.
Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Jeannette Carver and her husband, Bob; brother-in-law, Leonard DeLong and her niece, Debbie Duston.
Services will be private. A public celebration of Ethel's life will be scheduled for a later date due to Covid 19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeastern Hospice Services, 1501 Grundy Lane, Suite #100, Bristol, PA 19007.
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
