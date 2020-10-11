Ethel M. Bell, (formerly of Sharon Hill and Penndel, Pa.) passed away peacefully Sunday October 4, 2020 at the Crestview Center in Langhorne, Pa. surrounded by her loving family.
She was born February 14, 1955 in Philadelphia to the late Richard & Ethel (Ward) Keegan of Sharon Hill, Pa. Ethel was 65.
Ethel graduated from Archbishop Prendergast high school in Drexel Hill and later developed a successful career as licensed professional hairdresser. Ethel loved to laugh and dance; enjoyed gardening and arts & crafts; but most of all, she dedicated her life to her 3 sons that were her whole world.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy (Keegan) Montgomery.
She is survived by her sons, William Bell (Rachael), Thomas Bell and Michael Bell; her grandchildren, William and Keegan Bell; her brothers Richard Keegan (Linda), and Thomas Keegan (Carol); her sister Mary Keegan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to meet for Ethel's Funeral Mass 10:00 am Thursday October 15, 2020 at the Church of St. George, Lamont Ave., Glenolden. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, Pa.
State Mandated Occupancy Restrictions and Social Distancing will be Observed. Face Masks are Required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: CurePSP,1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 or online at www.psp.org
